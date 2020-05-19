Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

31911 W 172nd Street Available 06/01/20 Pre-Leasing Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on May 19th!



Welcome to the Canterbury floor plan. This 1,567 sq foot home boasts of four bedrooms and two full baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. Modern color palette with vinyl plank flooring to accommodate any furnishings. Added is patio off of the kitchen - a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings. This home also has a full unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage.



Ask about our HomeTown Hero program that could save you $200 off your first month's rent!



Add a fence for an extra $50 per month.



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5106178)