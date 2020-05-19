All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 31911 W 172nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
31911 W 172nd Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

31911 W 172nd Street

31911 West 172nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

31911 West 172nd Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
31911 W 172nd Street Available 06/01/20 Pre-Leasing Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on May 19th!

Welcome to the Canterbury floor plan. This 1,567 sq foot home boasts of four bedrooms and two full baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. Modern color palette with vinyl plank flooring to accommodate any furnishings. Added is patio off of the kitchen - a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings. This home also has a full unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage.

Ask about our HomeTown Hero program that could save you $200 off your first month's rent!

Add a fence for an extra $50 per month.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5106178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31911 W 172nd Street have any available units?
31911 W 172nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 31911 W 172nd Street have?
Some of 31911 W 172nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31911 W 172nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
31911 W 172nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31911 W 172nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31911 W 172nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 31911 W 172nd Street offer parking?
No, 31911 W 172nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 31911 W 172nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31911 W 172nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31911 W 172nd Street have a pool?
No, 31911 W 172nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 31911 W 172nd Street have accessible units?
No, 31911 W 172nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31911 W 172nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31911 W 172nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City