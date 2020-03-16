31750 West 171st Street

Amenities

Three bedroom, two bathroom home in St. John's Highland Neighborhood! This charming home is located near restaurants, gym, and entertainment. The home offers a large living room are, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank in common area and cozy carpet in bedrooms.



