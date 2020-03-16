All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 31750 West 171st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
31750 West 171st Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:05 PM

31750 West 171st Street

31750 West 171st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

31750 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Three bedroom, two bathroom home in St. John's Highland Neighborhood! This charming home is located near restaurants, gym, and entertainment. The home offers a large living room are, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank in common area and cozy carpet in bedrooms.

We are PET FRIENDLY!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31750 West 171st Street have any available units?
31750 West 171st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 31750 West 171st Street have?
Some of 31750 West 171st Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31750 West 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
31750 West 171st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31750 West 171st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31750 West 171st Street is pet friendly.
Does 31750 West 171st Street offer parking?
No, 31750 West 171st Street does not offer parking.
Does 31750 West 171st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31750 West 171st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31750 West 171st Street have a pool?
No, 31750 West 171st Street does not have a pool.
Does 31750 West 171st Street have accessible units?
No, 31750 West 171st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31750 West 171st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31750 West 171st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City