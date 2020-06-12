18520 Spruce Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Another great listing from Michael at Renters Warehouse. Property will be available 8/1 for move in. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Nice open floor plan on the main level with wood floors and all the appliances are included. Large master bed with en suite bath located on the second floor with a double vanity. Two car attached garage with a large fenced in back yard. Qualifications: household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. AVAILABLE ON 8/1/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.