18520 Spruce Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:40 PM

18520 Spruce Court

18520 Spruce Court
Location

18520 Spruce Court, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing from Michael at Renters Warehouse. Property will be available 8/1 for move in. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Nice open floor plan on the main level with wood floors and all the appliances are included. Large master bed with en suite bath located on the second floor with a double vanity. Two car attached garage with a large fenced in back yard. Qualifications: household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. AVAILABLE ON 8/1/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18520 Spruce Court have any available units?
18520 Spruce Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 18520 Spruce Court have?
Some of 18520 Spruce Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18520 Spruce Court currently offering any rent specials?
18520 Spruce Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18520 Spruce Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18520 Spruce Court is pet friendly.
Does 18520 Spruce Court offer parking?
Yes, 18520 Spruce Court offers parking.
Does 18520 Spruce Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18520 Spruce Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18520 Spruce Court have a pool?
Yes, 18520 Spruce Court has a pool.
Does 18520 Spruce Court have accessible units?
No, 18520 Spruce Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18520 Spruce Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 18520 Spruce Court does not have units with dishwashers.
