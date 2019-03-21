18504 Spruce St

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Another great listing from James and Renters Warehouse. This modern, spacious house would be a wonderful home for any family! Enjoy cooking in the open, friendly kitchen and sharing a meal in the dining area which overlooks a bright, cheerful family room. Countless hours of fun and relaxation can be spent on the deck and in the large fenced backyard. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history, and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Tenants are responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities.