Gardner, KS
18504 Spruce St
Last updated March 21 2019 at 5:34 PM

18504 Spruce St

18504 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

18504 Spruce Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Another great listing from James and Renters Warehouse. This modern, spacious house would be a wonderful home for any family! Enjoy cooking in the open, friendly kitchen and sharing a meal in the dining area which overlooks a bright, cheerful family room. Countless hours of fun and relaxation can be spent on the deck and in the large fenced backyard. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history, and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Tenants are responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18504 Spruce St have any available units?
18504 Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 18504 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
18504 Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18504 Spruce St pet-friendly?
No, 18504 Spruce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardner.
Does 18504 Spruce St offer parking?
No, 18504 Spruce St does not offer parking.
Does 18504 Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18504 Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18504 Spruce St have a pool?
No, 18504 Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 18504 Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 18504 Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 18504 Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18504 Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18504 Spruce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18504 Spruce St does not have units with air conditioning.
