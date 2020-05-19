6100 BUENA VISTA

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bath House In Fairway - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Fairway, Kansas.

The home features a refrigerator, oven, stove, garbage disposal, fresh paint inside & out, carpet through out, washer & dryer connections, central air conditioning, forced air gas heat, and a 1 car garage.

This home does not have a basement.

Home sits on a corner lot.

Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



*For further information or to view more of our available homes, please check out our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE5716995)