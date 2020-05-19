All apartments in Fairway
Fairway, KS
6100 BUENA VISTA
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

6100 BUENA VISTA

6100 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

6100 Buena Vista Street, Fairway, KS 66205
Fairway

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House In Fairway - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Fairway, Kansas.
The home features a refrigerator, oven, stove, garbage disposal, fresh paint inside & out, carpet through out, washer & dryer connections, central air conditioning, forced air gas heat, and a 1 car garage.
This home does not have a basement.
Home sits on a corner lot.
Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities.

Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

*For further information or to view more of our available homes, please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE5716995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 BUENA VISTA have any available units?
6100 BUENA VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairway, KS.
What amenities does 6100 BUENA VISTA have?
Some of 6100 BUENA VISTA's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 BUENA VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
6100 BUENA VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 BUENA VISTA pet-friendly?
Yes, 6100 BUENA VISTA is pet friendly.
Does 6100 BUENA VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 6100 BUENA VISTA offers parking.
Does 6100 BUENA VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 BUENA VISTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 BUENA VISTA have a pool?
No, 6100 BUENA VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 6100 BUENA VISTA have accessible units?
No, 6100 BUENA VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 BUENA VISTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 6100 BUENA VISTA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6100 BUENA VISTA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6100 BUENA VISTA has units with air conditioning.

