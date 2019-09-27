All apartments in De Soto
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

33085 W 82nd St

33085 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

33085 West 82nd Street, De Soto, KS 66018

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has beautiful hardwood floors freshly refinished. Great use of space with 2 bedrooms and a full unfinished basement.

Located on a quiet street, an easy walk to main street of DeSoto with quaint restaurants.

Unfinished basement has a walk-out door to the back yard. Mature trees offer great shade in the summer. Back deck and front porch provide a spot to enjoy the fall breeze.

Pets are welcome with applicable fees based on size of animal.

Click the link on this page to set up a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33085 W 82nd St have any available units?
33085 W 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in De Soto, KS.
What amenities does 33085 W 82nd St have?
Some of 33085 W 82nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33085 W 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
33085 W 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33085 W 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 33085 W 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 33085 W 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 33085 W 82nd St offers parking.
Does 33085 W 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33085 W 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33085 W 82nd St have a pool?
No, 33085 W 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 33085 W 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 33085 W 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 33085 W 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33085 W 82nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 33085 W 82nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33085 W 82nd St has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

