33085 W 82nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has beautiful hardwood floors freshly refinished. Great use of space with 2 bedrooms and a full unfinished basement.



Located on a quiet street, an easy walk to main street of DeSoto with quaint restaurants.



Unfinished basement has a walk-out door to the back yard. Mature trees offer great shade in the summer. Back deck and front porch provide a spot to enjoy the fall breeze.



Pets are welcome with applicable fees based on size of animal.



Click the link on this page to set up a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!