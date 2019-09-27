33085 W 82nd St

Amenities
This home has beautiful hardwood floors freshly refinished. Great use of space with 2 bedrooms and a full unfinished basement.
Located on a quiet street, an easy walk to main street of DeSoto with quaint restaurants.
Unfinished basement has a walk-out door to the back yard. Mature trees offer great shade in the summer. Back deck and front porch provide a spot to enjoy the fall breeze.
Pets are welcome with applicable fees based on size of animal.
Click the link on this page to set up a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!