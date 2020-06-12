118 Elm St

118 Elm Street, Bonner Springs, KS 66012 Bonner - Loring
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This house just finished rehab! Everything is new from top to bottom! The kitchen features granite countertops and custom cabinetry! The main floor features two bedrooms and a full bath. There is also a sunroom/bonus room! The upstairs features the master suite with a full bathroom. There is a fenced in side yard with a storage shed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
