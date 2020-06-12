118 Elm St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This house just finished rehab! Everything is new from top to bottom! The kitchen features granite countertops and custom cabinetry! The main floor features two bedrooms and a full bath. There is also a sunroom/bonus room! The upstairs features the master suite with a full bathroom. There is a fenced in side yard with a storage shed!