studio apartments
28 Studio Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN
262 South Ford Road
262 South Ford Road, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$2,925
Approximately 1,800 square feet of professional office space, located at intersection of SR 334 & S Ford Rd, walk to numerous amenities, minutes to downtown Zionsville Village & I-65.
Cross
110 South 4th Street
110 South 4th Street, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$4,524
Lower level space with high ceilings. Former town hall, insurance company occupies main level. Off street parking lot accommodates 30+ cars. Park at your door convenience with less than 5 minute walk to downtown Zionsville Village.
Results within 5 miles of Zionsville
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$498
288 sqft
Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Crooked Creek
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
475 sqft
A gated community in Indianapolis, these apartments are in a wooded setting by a lake. Sunken living rooms, a pool, a bark park and walk-in closets charm residents. Minutes from I-465 and close to downtown.
Crooked Creek
7601 North MICHIGAN Road
7601 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL SALON, BOOTH SPACE AVAILABLE FOR RENT, OFFICE SPACE ALSO AVAILABLE. 1ST, LAST MONTH & SECURITY DEPOSIT REQURED. TEXT 317-373-5183 FOR VIEWING PROPERTY.
Results within 10 miles of Zionsville
Fairgrounds
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$676
325 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
Broad Ripple
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,175
609 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Eagledale
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$532
417 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
Meridian Kessler
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Nora - Far Northside
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Broad Ripple
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
450 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Monon Place Apartments offers modern apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, an exciting neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Key Meadows
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$665
545 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Broad Ripple
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$925
450 sqft
LOCATION IS KING...
Broad Ripple
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,180
571 sqft
Close to Broad Ripple Village with its many shops, restaurants and clubs. Apartments and townhomes featuring exposed-brick walls, hardwood floors and enclosed patios. Community overlooks and provides direct access to the Monon Trail.
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$1,008
717 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
40 Executive Drive
40 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$5,543
Great opportunity for an updated office space located close to downtown Carmel, shopping & restaurants. Easy access to US 31 & Keystone Parkway! Ample parking! Updated facility! Your sign on building.
Broad Ripple
6220 Carrollton Avenue
6220 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$6,685
Exciting Office / Retail / Redevelopment / Live-Work potential in the heart of BROAD RIPPLE VILLAGE. 1 Block from INDY RED LINE Rapid Transit Station, connecting 1/4 of all jobs in Marion County.
20 Executive Drive
20 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$1,450
Updated and Modern! Carmel Centerpointe offers prestige, success and convenience with affordable rents. Located in the heart of Carmel off Rangeline Road. Across from The Kroger Super Store and The new Proscenium.
75 Executive Drive
75 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$1,571
Updated and Modern! Carmel Centerpointe offers prestige, success and convenience with affordable rents. Located in the heart of Carmel off Rangeline Road. Across from The Kroger Super Store and The new Proscenium.
Speedway
5000 Crawfordsville Road
5000 Crawfordsville Road, Speedway, IN
Studio
$950
Office Space in the Heart Of Speedway***950 Square feet Consist of 2 Private Offices, Reception Area, 4 Cubicles & Private Bathroom*** This is a Basement Office w/Private Entrance Located on High Traffic 4 Lanes of Crawfordsville Road.
831 West Pearl Street
831 W Pearl St, Lebanon, IN
Studio
$475
Great office building…includes 1 good sized office, reception area, restroom, and storage area. It's move in ready. Large asphalt parking lot. Perfect space for a small business.
Key Meadows
3125 Dandy Trail
3125 Dandy Trail, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,100
Suite 200 has 1 private office/conference room, 1/2 bath, large open/cubical area. There are several suite options available at this location. Landlord it willing to modify/update suites with a long term lease.
Broad Ripple
711 East 65th Street
711 East 65th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$400
Professional office suites starting at $400/month. Recently updated with new carpet & paint, off street park at your door convenience, Full service sublease includes utilities, internet, access to copier/scanner, conference rooms, kitchen.
