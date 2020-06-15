All apartments in Winfield
Last updated June 15 2020

11475 Knox Street

11475 Knox Street · (219) 525-1277
Location

11475 Knox Street, Winfield, IN 46307

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11475 Knox Street · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedrooom Located in Quiet Subdivision - Spacious, freshly painted home located in quiet country subdivision. Formal dining Room and living rooms feature tiger wood flooring and vaulted ceilings; kitchen has slider to deck overlooking nature. Bedrooms located upstairs, master has private bath and dual closets. Plenty to of space to enjoy outside as well, nice views of large backyard backing up to woods off deck. Kitchen appliances included, home on well water. Pets allowed, must be pre-approved.

(RLNE2336184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

