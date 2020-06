Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

** UNIT PENDING **



This Cozy ranch is located in Whiteland off US 31 S and Parker, minutes to Greenwood, Grassy Creek Golf Course, Whiteland Community High School and more. Home features fresh paint throughout, new laminate flooring, large kitchen with elactric stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer. Large backyard with storage barn. Note: No Central A/C. One window unit provided. Dogs Allowed!

Contact us to schedule a showing.