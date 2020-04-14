182 Country Wood Drive

Amenities
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath located in Whiteland. Walking in you will find the spacious family room with hardwood floors, open to the kitchen and dining area. Look out back and you will see the fenced back yard! Continue upstairs and you will find the 3 bedrooms and full bath.
