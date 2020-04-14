All apartments in Whiteland
182 Country Wood Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

182 Country Wood Drive

182 Country Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

182 Country Wood Drive, Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath located in Whiteland. Walking in you will find the spacious family room with hardwood floors, open to the kitchen and dining area. Look out back and you will see the fenced back yard! Continue upstairs and you will find the 3 bedrooms and full bath.
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath located in Whiteland. Walking in you will find the spacious family room with hardwood floors, open to the kitchen and dining area. Look out back and you will see the fenced back yard! Continue upstairs and you will find the 3 bedrooms and full bath. Half off the first months rent if leased by 11/1/19. Act fast, this one wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

