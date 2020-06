Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This attractive 2-story home boasts an updated kitchen with all major appliances and a work island with room for stool seating. The separate breakfast room is accented with wainscoting and ceramic tile flooring and opens to the great room. All of the bedrooms include walk-in closets, and the master suite features a vaulted ceiling, maximizing space and natural lighting. Outdoor entertaining is easy on the over-sized rear patio overlooking a community pond.



