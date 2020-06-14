Apartment List
/
IN
/
west lafayette
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

9 Apartments for rent in West Lafayette, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Lafayette renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
41 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,016
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$940
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Sagamore Parkway near the Super Walmart. Completely updated units with new carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, subway shower tile, and two-panel doors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
918 N Chauncey
918 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
918 N Chauncey Available 07/15/20 Three bedroom House - This spacious three bedroom house is located in West Lafayette School District and is very close to Purdue! Inside you can find three bedrooms, one bathroom, original hardwood floors, a

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
420-3 W Stadium
420 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Nice large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 181781 Large home with 4 separate apartments. 1100 sq ft with a front and back porch, parking for 2, window air, nice unit, hardwood floors, low utilities, washer and dryer in house.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2406 Yeager Road
2406 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1642 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This house is between Walmart and Purdue. It is situated close to Purdue's golf course, Café Literato, and Celery bog. The location is perfect for those who want a little distance from campus, but with a more relaxed feel.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2412 Yeager Road
2412 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath home close to the intersection of Yeager and Sagamore Parkway West. Very convenient to grocery stores, restaurants, Purdue, parks, and city bike paths. This very spacious house features a 1-car garage, carport, and large driveway.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
214 Pierce Street - 4
214 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
400 sqft
Look no further! This multi-unit house is in the perfect location for students, situated right next to a popular park, and is only a block from Krannert. It contains a few 1bed/1bath and 2bed/1bath units.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
218 Pierce Street - 1
218 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
350 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment. Utilities covered in rent are electric, water, sewer, and trash. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from Chauncey Mall and Krannert.
Results within 10 miles of West Lafayette
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
41 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Lafayette, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Lafayette renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

West Lafayette 1 BedroomsWest Lafayette 2 BedroomsWest Lafayette 3 BedroomsWest Lafayette Apartments with Balcony
West Lafayette Apartments with GarageWest Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Lafayette Apartments with Parking
West Lafayette Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Lafayette Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Lafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INKokomo, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Kokomo