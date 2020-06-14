Amenities

511 Evergreen Street Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom house just a few blocks from Mackey! - Cute house right on campus! This 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom house has lots of space. Located within a few blocks of Mackey, hardwood floors through out the entire house. Private parking in back, front and back porch areas, and nice yard. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, air conditioning, and a full basement at this locations. Available starting March 1, 2019. Call us today to schedule a tour at 765-637-0208!



(RLNE4636227)