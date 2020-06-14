All apartments in West Lafayette
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:33 AM

511 Evergreen Street

511 Evergreen Street · (765) 637-0208
Location

511 Evergreen Street, West Lafayette, IN 47906
New Chauncey

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
511 Evergreen Street Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom house just a few blocks from Mackey! - Cute house right on campus! This 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom house has lots of space. Located within a few blocks of Mackey, hardwood floors through out the entire house. Private parking in back, front and back porch areas, and nice yard. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, air conditioning, and a full basement at this locations. Available starting March 1, 2019. Call us today to schedule a tour at 765-637-0208!

(RLNE4636227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Evergreen Street have any available units?
511 Evergreen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lafayette, IN.
What amenities does 511 Evergreen Street have?
Some of 511 Evergreen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Evergreen Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 Evergreen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Evergreen Street pet-friendly?
No, 511 Evergreen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lafayette.
Does 511 Evergreen Street offer parking?
Yes, 511 Evergreen Street does offer parking.
Does 511 Evergreen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Evergreen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Evergreen Street have a pool?
No, 511 Evergreen Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 Evergreen Street have accessible units?
No, 511 Evergreen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Evergreen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Evergreen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Evergreen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 Evergreen Street has units with air conditioning.
