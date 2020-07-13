400 N River Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym pool 24hr maintenance tennis court

1 bed 1 bath * Rent $797 * Available 8/8/2020 - 7/31/2021 * Located less than a mile from Purdues campus, Launch offers a quiet community within walking distance of your classes, Wabash Landing shops, and Happy Hollow Park. We welcome pets of any breed or size and have 2 dog parks located on site. Come home to a spacious apartment with a fully equipped kitchen and walk-in closets. For an end to that long day, unwind in our fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Enjoy fun in the sun on our fabulous sundeck or with a leisurely dip in our large, heated, indoor swimming pool. At Launch, we offer the Students First Experience with small and large scale events held monthly to create a sense of community. Our online resident portal not only offers recurring rent payment and maintenance request services, but also is home to a resident-exclusive social media page with interest groups to help you get to know your neighbors. Prompt 24-hour emergency maintenance and a professionally trained and courteous on-site management team is available to provide the comfort and convenience you deserve. Feel free to email with any questions you may have.