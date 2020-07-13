All apartments in West Lafayette
Find more places like 400 N River Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Lafayette, IN
/
400 N River Rd
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:44 AM

400 N River Rd

400 North River Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Lafayette
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 North River Road, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$797

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
1 bed 1 bath * Rent $797 * Available 8/8/2020 - 7/31/2021 * Located less than a mile from Purdues campus, Launch offers a quiet community within walking distance of your classes, Wabash Landing shops, and Happy Hollow Park. We welcome pets of any breed or size and have 2 dog parks located on site. Come home to a spacious apartment with a fully equipped kitchen and walk-in closets. For an end to that long day, unwind in our fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Enjoy fun in the sun on our fabulous sundeck or with a leisurely dip in our large, heated, indoor swimming pool. At Launch, we offer the Students First Experience with small and large scale events held monthly to create a sense of community. Our online resident portal not only offers recurring rent payment and maintenance request services, but also is home to a resident-exclusive social media page with interest groups to help you get to know your neighbors. Prompt 24-hour emergency maintenance and a professionally trained and courteous on-site management team is available to provide the comfort and convenience you deserve. Feel free to email with any questions you may have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N River Rd have any available units?
400 N River Rd has a unit available for $797 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 N River Rd have?
Some of 400 N River Rd's amenities include dogs allowed, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
400 N River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 N River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 400 N River Rd offer parking?
No, 400 N River Rd does not offer parking.
Does 400 N River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N River Rd have a pool?
Yes, 400 N River Rd has a pool.
Does 400 N River Rd have accessible units?
No, 400 N River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N River Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 N River Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 N River Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 N River Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 400 N River Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Century
3483 Apollo Lane
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct
West Lafayette, IN 47906

Similar Pages

West Lafayette 2 BedroomsWest Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Lafayette Apartments with ParkingWest Lafayette Apartments with Washer-Dryers
West Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INKokomo, INDanville, IN
Whitestown, INLebanon, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Kokomo
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity