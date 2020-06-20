All apartments in West Lafayette
West Lafayette, IN
233 Sharon Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

233 Sharon Road

233 Sharon Road · No Longer Available
Location

233 Sharon Road, West Lafayette, IN 47906
Glenwood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE IN JULY! Beautiful and well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape Cod style home in excellent West Lafayette School District. Large, private, fully fenced yard with lots of shade, enormous patio - great for entertaining, inviting front porch, attached garage, storage shed. Generous closets with built-in storage. Quiet, friendly neighborhood with no through-traffic. Large family room with French doors. Large windows. Central air conditioning. Fridge, dishwasher, stove, oven, and microwave included. Washer & dryer included! Garbage disposal and instant hot water tap in the kitchen sink. Window treatments included. Wired for internet. School bus stops on the corner in front of the house. Close to everything - shopping, restaurants, and Purdue. 2 short blocks from CityBus stop. Ample parking and storage. Responsive, professional, local landlords with only one property.

Email amyeaustin@gmail.com or call/text 765 409-4009.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Sharon Road have any available units?
233 Sharon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lafayette, IN.
What amenities does 233 Sharon Road have?
Some of 233 Sharon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Sharon Road currently offering any rent specials?
233 Sharon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Sharon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Sharon Road is pet friendly.
Does 233 Sharon Road offer parking?
Yes, 233 Sharon Road does offer parking.
Does 233 Sharon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 Sharon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Sharon Road have a pool?
No, 233 Sharon Road does not have a pool.
Does 233 Sharon Road have accessible units?
No, 233 Sharon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Sharon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Sharon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Sharon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 233 Sharon Road has units with air conditioning.
