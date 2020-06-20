233 Sharon Road

Amenities

AVAILABLE IN JULY! Beautiful and well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape Cod style home in excellent West Lafayette School District. Large, private, fully fenced yard with lots of shade, enormous patio - great for entertaining, inviting front porch, attached garage, storage shed. Generous closets with built-in storage. Quiet, friendly neighborhood with no through-traffic. Large family room with French doors. Large windows. Central air conditioning. Fridge, dishwasher, stove, oven, and microwave included. Washer & dryer included! Garbage disposal and instant hot water tap in the kitchen sink. Window treatments included. Wired for internet. School bus stops on the corner in front of the house. Close to everything - shopping, restaurants, and Purdue. 2 short blocks from CityBus stop. Ample parking and storage. Responsive, professional, local landlords with only one property.



Email amyeaustin@gmail.com or call/text 765 409-4009.