1 Bedroom Apartment. Utilities covered in rent are electric, water, sewer, and trash.

Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from Chauncey Mall and Krannert. 218 Pierce is complete with a fully equipped kitchen (dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove, and microwave) and some units even have ceiling fans. One of the units has a balcony, and the building has a large, pet-friendly yard! Give us a call to talk about this friendly apartment!