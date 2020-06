Amenities

1705 Summit Dr Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath house near campus! - Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bathroom located less than a mile from Purdue's Campus. Complete with an updated kitchen, this unit features a large yard, off street parking, car port, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious closets and washer/dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Call us today to schedule your showing 765-637-0208!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5514360)