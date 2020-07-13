/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Valparaiso, IN
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
2 Bedrooms
$981
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
1 Unit Available
Hills Of Aberdeen
247 Marcliffe Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hills of Aberdeen Apartment community is nestled within the golf course of the prestigious Aberdeen development, providing as close to a private home as apartment living can offer.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Valparaiso Street Apt. #2
607 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
Recently Updated 2 Bedroom Main Floor Apartment - Recently updated 2 bedroom main floor apartment comes with large kitchen including appliances and tenant pays electricity only, all other utilities included. No on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Valparaiso
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
615 Oxford Rd.
615 Oxford Road, Porter County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home with enclosed three-seasons room. Attached garage and fenced yard. Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Valparaiso
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
2466 Odell St
2466 Odell Street, Portage, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2240 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with full finished basement. Large garage and fenced back yard. This spacious ranch with basement is situated in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
5831 Creekview, Unit 1
5831 Creekview Ct W, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Completely remodeled, open concept Main Level 2 bed 1 bath unit. Kitchen includes appliances and granite counters. Coin Laundry in building Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease.
1 of 13
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
3344 windy hill Road
3344 Windy Hill Road, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2412 sqft
Come Check Out This Large Home For Rent~ 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in LOFS ~ Move-In Ready~ Open Concept Kitchen ~ Large Lower Level Family Room w/Gas Fireplace ~ All Appliances Remain~ Pets Allowed w/Deposit~ A Nice Place to Live w/Many Amenities ~
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILSouth Bend, INOrland Park, ILHammond, INCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, IL
Dolton, ILRichton Park, ILPlymouth, INCalumet Park, ILPark Forest, ILHighland, INHazel Crest, ILGriffith, INLansing, ILMidlothian, ILHarvey, IL