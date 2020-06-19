All apartments in South Bend
1722 Caroline St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

1722 Caroline St

1722 Caroline Street · (574) 534-3789
Location

1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN 46613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $925 · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PRICE DROP!!!

Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully fenced in back yard, and many other quality touches throughout. The front porch is perfect for enjoying the sunny days ahead!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and snow removal.Lawn maintenance all year round is INCLUDED! Pets are allowed, but only 2(two) and there are breed restrictions on dogs.

Please call our office for more information and to get an application! This home will not last long!

(RLNE5700097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Caroline St have any available units?
1722 Caroline St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1722 Caroline St have?
Some of 1722 Caroline St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Caroline St currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Caroline St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Caroline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Caroline St is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Caroline St offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Caroline St does offer parking.
Does 1722 Caroline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 Caroline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Caroline St have a pool?
No, 1722 Caroline St does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Caroline St have accessible units?
No, 1722 Caroline St does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Caroline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Caroline St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Caroline St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1722 Caroline St has units with air conditioning.
