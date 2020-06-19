1722 Caroline St

Amenities

PRICE DROP!!!



Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully fenced in back yard, and many other quality touches throughout. The front porch is perfect for enjoying the sunny days ahead!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities and snow removal.Lawn maintenance all year round is INCLUDED! Pets are allowed, but only 2(two) and there are breed restrictions on dogs.



Please call our office for more information and to get an application! This home will not last long!



(RLNE5700097)