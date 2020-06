Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Large 3 Bedroom Apartment

Rent $895 + $199 Security Deposit

Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Water, sewer and trash included!



- Must have the same stream of income for no less than 6 months. Monthly income must

equal 2 months rent to qualify

- No eviction history.

- Credit and criminal background checks will be performed.

- Section 8 welcome.



If you are confident that the above criteria are met, please click on link below, or copy and paste to your browser to access the online rental application. There is no cost apply!



http://coreleases.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp