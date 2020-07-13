Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Schererville, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Schererville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
5124 Pine Island Dr. Ste K
5124 Pine Island Court, Schererville, IN
Studio
$1,192
900 sqft
Retail unit now available for lease. Great location on Route 30 bordering Crown Point & Schererville. At stop light Pine Island Drive & Route 30 for easy access into plaza. Over 42,000 cars pass by Pine Island Plaza per INDOT.
Results within 1 mile of Schererville

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6366 W 86th Court
6366 West 86th Avenue, Lake County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
For Rent- 2 bedroom 1.75 bath townhome in Crown Point. Open concept living room with sliding door that leads to a sun room. Spacious country kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, and microwave. Master bedroom has double closets and a master bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3950 W 76th Ln
3950 West 76th Lane, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
DO NOT REPLY THROUGH SITE! I WILL NOT REPLY! Thank you. NO SECTION 8. Very clean apartment, nice neighborhood. Close to Southlake Mall and restaurants. $40 in person application fee per person 18 and over.

1 of 10

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
3620 W 73rd Court
3620 West 73rd Court, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom apartment with plenty of parking including one covered spot. Laundry on site,Individual storage shed. Make this your home today. Section 8 welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Schererville

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 W 63rd Ave
1017 West 63rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
844 sqft
1017 W 63rd Ave Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Home for Rent in Merrillville - This is a great house with two nice sized bedrooms, a large living room and dining room. Full unfinished basement add an additional 844 sq feet. New roof 2014.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2119 221st St
2119 221st Street, Sauk Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BED WITH PARK SETTING - SAUK VILLAGE - Property Id: 302757 This Sweet gem of a House Will Not Last Long! *Central Heat *GleamingHardwood Floors *Tons of closet & storage space *Updated kitchen & baths *Fenced In Backyard

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1904 W 85 Ave
1904 West 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
I have a large carpeted 1 bed 1 bath apartment to sublease. Apartment is at second floor.open kitchen, washer and dryer are in unit, parking is right outside of the building. Aldi, Walmart Macys are 10 minutes away by drive.Monthly rent is $790.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
17927 Lorenz Avenue
17927 Lorenz Avenue, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2BA HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN LANSING. NICE OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AND DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM BATHROOM SUITE. BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10056 Joliet Street
10056 Joliet Street, St. John, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch with basement and 2.5 Car Detached Garage available for immediate occupancy to qualifying tenant. First Months Rent, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit are all due at or before lease signing.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2511 222nd Place
2511 222nd Place, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2511 222nd Place in Sauk Village. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
19809 Brook Avenue
19809 Brook Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
9606 Lincoln Street
9606 Lincoln St, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lincoln 9606 - Property Id: 240212 This property is a duplex, but is connected in a way that you never hear the other tenant. It is a 1 bed with a walk-in closet with 1 small bedroom and 1 bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2514 Apache Avenue
2514 Apache Avenue, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
Nice starter home with 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath ranch style home, with attached garage. New carpet throughout, central air. Nice spacious bedrooms. No basement. Large fenced in backyard. Located close to stores, and schools.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
24626 South Klemme Road
24626 South Klemme Road, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3435 sqft
RENT TO OWN- RELAX LIKE A BOSS IN YOUR OWN PIECE OF SUBURBAN PARADISE COMPLETE WITH LAKE, STABLES AND BOAT ** **BRAND NEW A/C ** **GORGEOUS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND 12 FT CEILINGS ** ** BRAND NEW & COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOMS ** You had enough of

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1592 Beverly Ave.
1592 Beverly St, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Updated Home in Hammond! - COMING SOON IN JULY! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 1592 Beverly Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 3 bedrooms 1 bathrooms Rent: $1000.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7045 Chestnut Avenue
7045 Chestnut Avenue, Hammond, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2390 sqft
Available now! LARGE updated 5 Bdrm/2.5Bth, Cape Cod Home with English Basement for THREE LEVELS of Living Space! HUGE 2.5 Car Garage w/ Alley Access.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
18101 School Street
18101 School Street, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Charming corner lot cape cod in a heart of Lansing.Whole brick solid building with newer roof (2017) and detached one car garage. First floor layout includes living room with 2 bedrooms and hardwood floors and also a nice full bathroom .

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6746 Leland Avenue
6746 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
FOR RENT 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, Ranch with 1.5 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. Walking distance to Purdue Northwest, Shopping, Restaurants and MORE. Contact your realtor today to schedule your private showing. No appliances included. $50.
City Guide for Schererville, IN

Looking for a place to spread the love? Schererville, Indiana may be just the place for you. After all, it’s the birthplace of Lee Bernstein, creator of the famous "I Love You" song from Barney &amp; Friends.

Schererville may currently be a bedroom community for southern Chicago, but it's growing into an independent, self-sustaining town. In 2007, Money Magazine agreed with our assessment of Schererville's potential and named it one of the "100 Best Places to Live in the U.S." Agree or disagree, you're considering living in this fair town, so let's discuss the basics. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Schererville, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Schererville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

