/
/
roseland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM
55 Apartments for rent in Roseland, IN📍
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
419 Abbey St. Available 07/31/20 Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
103 West Willow Drive - 1
103 W Willow Dr, Roseland, IN
Studio
$600
420 sqft
Commercial space. About 420 sq ft open concept space Tenant pays for electric 2 year lease required $747/month $720 security deposit Small office space.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
405 North Dixie Way - 1
405 N Dixie Way, Roseland, IN
Studio
$750
540 sqft
Large commercial space. Was previously used as a tattoo shop. 2 year lease required $850/month $850 Security Deposit Tenant responsible for electric.
1 of 5
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
401 North Dixie Way
401 N Dixie Way, Roseland, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
1000 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment. Upstairs. Tenant is responsible for electric
Results within 5 miles of Roseland
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Northeast South Bend
147 Units Available
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,092
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northeast South Bend
8 Units Available
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:17pm
12 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
31 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
25 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
38 Units Available
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
983 sqft
Located in South Bend, Indiana, Prosper Apartments features one, two and three-bedroom apartments in addition to community amenities, which include a playground, theatre room, dog park, 24-Hour Fitness Center, pool, tanning bed, large community room
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
$
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Rum Village
8 Units Available
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$436
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$661
1222 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast South Bend
1 Unit Available
120 S Niles Ave
120 S Niles Ave, South Bend, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4100 sqft
120 S Niles Ave Available 08/01/20 Luxury 5 Bedroom Townhouse - Luxury townhouse in downtown South Bend's East Bank neighborhood. Amazing views of Howard Park, the River Lights, Seitz Park from the 3rd floor balcony. (RLNE5708870)
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17939 Edgewood Walk
17939 Edgewood Walk, St. Joseph County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3013 sqft
Executive home in Juday Creek, 5 mins to Unv. of Notre Dame.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
202 E. Bartlett
202 East Bartlett Street, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
202 E. Bartlett - Property Id: 292904 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292904 Property Id 292904 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828261)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1239 East Madison Street
1239 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1485 sqft
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom home centrally located in South Bend.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
51800 Wembley Drive
51800 Wembley Drive, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath stand alone villa will cross off every box for you! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the Great Room, Formal Dinning Room and Eat in Kitchen. The home office doubles as a third bedroom.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
754 S 25TH ST
754 South 25th Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$949
1248 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. 1 car detached garage. Don't miss this one!
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
610 S 26th St
610 South 26th Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$749
780 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Lovely 1 story home located in nice River Park area. 2 bedrooms, large bath, main floor washer/dryer hook-up. Outdoor storage shed located. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. $600 move in fee.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
2811 Mishawaka Ave
2811 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1120 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex located in River Park. Enclosed front porch offers privacy and additional storage space. Large,open living room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
113 1/2 Monmoor Ave
113 1/2 Monmoor Ave, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
450 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Delightful 1 bedroom home in Mishawaka offers basement with laundry hook-ups, fenced yard and off street parking. This home is off of alley. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. Move in fee $600.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Northwest South Bend
1 Unit Available
601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
702 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in this charming building with hardwood flooring, newly renovated building with secured entrance. Parking in back, swipe/coin laundry on-site, air conditioner supplied.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Roseland rentals listed on Apartment List is $680.
Some of the colleges located in the Roseland area include Indiana University-South Bend, and Bethel College-Indiana. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roseland from include South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Michigan City, and St. Joseph.