Home
/
Porter County, IN
/
637 Oxford RD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
637 Oxford RD
637 Oxford Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
637 Oxford Road, Porter County, IN 46385
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-
(RLNE5861868)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 637 Oxford RD have any available units?
637 Oxford RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Porter County, IN
.
Is 637 Oxford RD currently offering any rent specials?
637 Oxford RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Oxford RD pet-friendly?
No, 637 Oxford RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Porter County
.
Does 637 Oxford RD offer parking?
Yes, 637 Oxford RD offers parking.
Does 637 Oxford RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Oxford RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Oxford RD have a pool?
No, 637 Oxford RD does not have a pool.
Does 637 Oxford RD have accessible units?
No, 637 Oxford RD does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Oxford RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Oxford RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Oxford RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 Oxford RD does not have units with air conditioning.
