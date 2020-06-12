/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portage, IN
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2360 Arrow Street
2360 Arrow Street, Portage, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Come look at this recently updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch! Enter in the living room that opens to the kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Portage
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
396 Brook Drive
396 Brook Drive, South Haven, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
396 Brook Drive, Valparaiso, IN is a single family home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached garage. This home is located right off of West U.S.
Results within 5 miles of Portage
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aetna
1 Unit Available
4134 E. 5th Pl
4134 East 5th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4134 E. 5th Pl Available 06/15/20 PHENOMENAL NEIGHBORHOOD, EXCELLENT HOME, SUPER CONVENIENT COMMUTING - This is a beautiful home in a fantastic area. You will not be disappointed. Nice 3 bedroom with an open floor plan and all new paint throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1405 East 33rd Avenue
1405 East 33rd Avenue, Lake County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
1405 E 33rd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hobart, IN. The total square footage is 1,160 and this home was built in 1959. This home is complete with central air through out and an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
270 Michigan Avenue
270 Michigan Avenue, Hobart, IN
Pathway To Ownership! Ask About Our Rent-To-Own Program! Walk through the front door to find the unique arched doorway and beautiful stairway leading to the upstairs bedrooms.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
3614 E 35th Avenue
3614 East 35th Avenue, Lake Station, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedroom home with ceramic tile throughout. New furnace and hot water heater in 2016. Roof only 5 years old. Huge fenced back yard. All appliances included. Move-in ready!
Results within 10 miles of Portage
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3987 Tyler St
3987 Tyler Street, Gary, IN
3987 Tyler St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
273 Cleveland St
273 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN
273 Cleveland St Available 07/04/20 BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME WITH PERFECT LOCATION! - This home has been recently remodeled and will be ready for move in 7/4/2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
1056 E 43rd Ave
1056 East 43rd Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt! EVERYTHING was brand new! We are talking all new plumbing, electrical, roof, hot water heater, furnace, fixtures, vanities, everything in bathroom, everything in
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4134 Fillmore Street
4134 Fillmore Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
Glen Park Living! Some Utilities Included! Available Now! - Cozy 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home on One Level in Glen Park in Gary, IN! All Tile Flooring! Freshly Painted Interior! American Water and Gary Sanitation Bill Included in Rent! Gated In
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Gary
1 Unit Available
747 Lincoln St
747 Lincoln Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1263 sqft
Huge Home With All The Space You Need! - Looking for room? Need space? This is the home for you! This home is not only huge but comes complete with a full basement, good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and nice sized yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11475 Knox Street
11475 Knox Street, Winfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedrooom Located in Quiet Subdivision - Spacious, freshly painted home located in quiet country subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5421 Marcella Road
5421 Marcella Road, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1248 sqft
Looking for a Single Family Home to rent? This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with lovely hardwood floors throughout the main level. Master bedroom has a bath with a stand-alone shower.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
7549 Broadway
7549 Broadway, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
7549 Broadway is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom located in Merrillville, IN. The total square footage is 1,500 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a spacious backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5548 Washington Street
5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5435 Georgia Street
5435 Georgia Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
819 sqft
5435 Georgia Street is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville, IN. This home comes with central air and kitchen appliances. Schedule your showing today at www.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Lakewood Place
2002 Lakewood Place, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1826 sqft
WOODED and SERENE!!!Totally updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath well cared for 2 story home!Big Living room with BRICK FIREPLACE and HARDWOOD FLOORS! Beautiful kitchen with new granite counters, plenty of cabinets & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1439 Brandywine Road
1439 Brandywine Road, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
Fabulous split level home with over 2400 finished sq.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
1421 East 50th Place
1421 East 50th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Pulaski
1 Unit Available
2342 Wisconsin
2342 Wisconsin Street, Gary, IN
BRAND NEWLY REMODELED HOME IS READY FOR YOU! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
