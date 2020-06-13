Apartment List
98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IN

Finding an apartment in Plainfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
30 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1426 sqft
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
13 Units Available
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$970
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, grilling station, fireplaces and game room. Homes feature a private, attached garage and shared workspace on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1342 sqft
Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe II in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1309 sqft
Convenient access to Route 40 and close to Oak Tree Golf Course. On-site business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Upgraded units feature fireplaces, extra storage, and garages. Cat and dog friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4549 Connaught East Drive
4549 Connaught East Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1549 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2312 Westmere Drive
2312 Westmere Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1414 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4500 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
8925 Lighthorse Drive
8925 Lighthorse Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Stanford Drive
1604 Stanford Dr, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1676 sqft
Coming soon in early July ! Great home boasting 3-bedrooms, 2-baths. Open floor plan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
8074 Sydney Lane
8074 Sydney Lane, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Great Ranch providing 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Huge Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
8429 Catchfly Drive
8429 Catchfly Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2074 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2473 Foxtail Drive
2473 Foxtail Drive, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2380 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
17 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,024
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Key Meadows
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
14 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$804
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Valley Mills
8 Units Available
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
814 sqft
Unique apartments with a breakfast bar, hardwood flooring and 9-foot ceilings. Recently renovated. Enjoy the onsite barbecue area. Easy access to I-74 and all the Indianapolis metro region has to offer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1465 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Ameriplex
11 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$786
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1365 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Garden City
9 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
City Guide for Plainfield, IN

Plainfield missed the commanding nickname "Crossroads of America" by about 14 miles. (That distinction goes to neighboring Indianapolis.) But what it lacks in nickname coolness, it makes up for in history and convenience. You're only five minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport, so if you're a frequent traveler, consider checking out this towns housing for rent. But Plainfield offers more than just a quick getaway route to its 28,000 residents.It has a small-town feel with big-cit...

Having trouble with Craigslist Plainfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Plainfield, IN

Finding an apartment in Plainfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

