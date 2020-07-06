All apartments in Muncie
Muncie, IN
Howard Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Howard Square

550 S Jefferson St · (765) 392-4837
Location

550 S Jefferson St, Muncie, IN 47305
Old West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-424 · Avail. now

$475

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1051 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Howard Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
INCOME RESTRICTED APARTMENTS - THE ABOVE IS A GUIDELINE, SPECIFIC UNITS MAY HAVE DIFFERENT INCOME FLOORS AND CAPS. MORE RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. One- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans; one duplex (two-unit) building; one quad (four-unit) building; and one (24-unit) apartment building; 815 to 1,158 square feet.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Howard Square have any available units?
Howard Square has a unit available for $475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does Howard Square have?
Some of Howard Square's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Howard Square currently offering any rent specials?
Howard Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Howard Square pet-friendly?
No, Howard Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Muncie.
Does Howard Square offer parking?
Yes, Howard Square offers parking.
Does Howard Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Howard Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Howard Square have a pool?
No, Howard Square does not have a pool.
Does Howard Square have accessible units?
No, Howard Square does not have accessible units.
Does Howard Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Howard Square has units with dishwashers.
