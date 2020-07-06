Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Howard Square.
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
INCOME RESTRICTED APARTMENTS - THE ABOVE IS A GUIDELINE, SPECIFIC UNITS MAY HAVE DIFFERENT INCOME FLOORS AND CAPS. MORE RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. One- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans; one duplex (two-unit) building; one quad (four-unit) building; and one (24-unit) apartment building; 815 to 1,158 square feet.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)