13 Apartments for rent in Muncie, IN with balconies
Greetings, Hoosiers, and welcome to your Muncie, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in central Indiana 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis, Muncie is a manufacturing city of 70,000 that offers up quite a bit more than the typical sights. It’s a growing community and, best of all, features apartments ranging from college student crash pads to spacious luxury units that the entire family can enjoy. Are you ready to join the more than 120,000 proud peeps who call the Muncie metro area home? Then come along with us, because the apartment of your dreams is just a few clicks away… See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Muncie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.