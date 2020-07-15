Apartment List
/
IN
/
muncie
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:35 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Muncie, IN with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
6 Units Available
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
885 sqft
Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lawn
1800 N Colson Dr.
1800 North Colson Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1537 sqft
1800 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - - 4 bedroom house in a great area! - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY** Beautiful inviting living room with a nice decorative corner fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
2528 W Memorial
2528 West Memorial Drive, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$599
Cute 2 bedroom house with NEW carpet! - This 2 bedroom house has an entry/foyer area, a living room, an eat-in kitchen with a stove and refrigerator provided. Bathroom with shower & bathtub. Partially fenced in back yard that is good size.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
2709 North Kaster Court - 2
2709 North Kaster Court, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Ready soon. Pics are from the other side of the duplex that we just finished. Doing the same thing on this unit. Large lot without fence. Large porch, partially covered. Outside storage closet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Northview
4504 N Rosewood Ave.
4504 North Rosewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1468 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Northview.

1 of 6

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
2204 S. Waldemere
2204 South Waldemere Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1124 sqft
2 bedroom coming soon - This home would be perfect for a family. Nice sized living room which is great for when you have friends over. Updated kitchen with stove and refrigerator included. Both bedrooms have larger closets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
604 North Bauer Street
604 North Bauer Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$645
1104 sqft
This is a move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath home with over 1100 feet. Here you have great access to all schools and stores, as well as all Muncie has to offer. There is a very large 2 car garage...perfect for this time of the year.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central
316 South Monroe Street - 3
316 South Monroe Street, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath located in Downtown Muncie, IN. Located in the Historic Emily Kimbrough district close to restaurants, shopping, Ball State University and Ivy Tech. All utilities are included (cable/internet not included).

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
2011 S Penn St
2011 South Penn Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$699
1248 sqft
2011 S Penn St Available 09/07/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious 3 bedroom house with ALL NEW PAINT - There are tenants in this property please respect their privacy Three bedroom house with a living room, dining room, laundry room with washer and dryer

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Whitely
1520 E Highland Ave
1520 East Highland Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$598
2 bedroom house for sale on contract - This beautiful 2 bedroom home has a living room, kitchen, washer and dryer hook-up, bathroom with tub and shower, front porch, off street parking, back porch. Tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Muncie

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7809 W. Vern Drive
7809 West Vern Drive, Yorktown, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2049 sqft
Spacious Rehabbed Tri Level in Muncie - Come see our beautiful 4 Bedroom Tri-Level home in Westlawn Park. The entire home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout. kitchen is completely updated with new counter tops and appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
700 N. Kettner Dr
700 North Kettner Drive, Yorktown, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
Shaded lot in Yorktown over half an acre and 2 garages. - Spacious 3 bedroom house with 2 Garages - YORKTOWN SCHOOLS - 3 bedroom house with a large yard and 2 outbuildings. This house has a lot of charm and is in a great school district.
City Guide for Muncie, IN

Greetings, Hoosiers, and welcome to your Muncie, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in central Indiana 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis, Muncie is a manufacturing city of 70,000 that offers up quite a bit more than the typical sights. It’s a growing community and, best of all, features apartments ranging from college student crash pads to spacious luxury units that the entire family can enjoy. Are you ready to join the more than 120,000 proud peeps who call the Muncie metro area home? Then come along with us, because the apartment of your dreams is just a few clicks away… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Muncie, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Muncie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Muncie 2 BedroomsMuncie 3 BedroomsMuncie Apartments under $700
Muncie Apartments under $800Muncie Apartments with ParkingMuncie Dog Friendly Apartments
Muncie Luxury PlacesMuncie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INLawrence, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Anderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INHuntington, IN
Wabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INGreenville, OHRichmond, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Ball State UniversityHuntington University
University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian University