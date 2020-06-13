32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Muncie, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1512 N Woodridge Ave
1512 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
1512 N Woodridge Ave Available 08/08/20 4 Bedroom right next to BSU Campus - Don't miss out on this great 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House, Right next to the BSU campus. Includes Washer and Dryer, A/C, and plenty of Parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old West End
1 Unit Available
514 W Main St A
514 W Main St, Muncie, IN
$605 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296462 514 W Main, Muncie, IN 47305 5 beds 2 baths 2077 sq ft Lot size 4356 Sq feet Five parking spaces Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
216 S. College Ave
216 South College Avenue, Muncie, IN
216 S.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
1100 W. Rex St.
1100 West Rex Street, Muncie, IN
1100 W. Rex St. Available 08/08/20 5 Bedroom at 1100 Rex - This updated 5 bedroom home includes a washer and dryer, off street parking, large bedrooms, and a dishwasher. Call 765-289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE5469431)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1408 N. Mann St.
1408 North Mann Avenue, Muncie, IN
1408 N. Mann St.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
2001 N. Ball Ave.
2001 North Ball Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
2001 N. Ball Ave. Available 08/08/20 3 bed, 1 bath - 3 bed, 1 bath located on North Ball! This house offers a spacious living space & washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
2309 N Maplewood Ave.
2309 North Maplewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2309 N Maplewood Ave. Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom On Maplewood - Charming 3 Bedroom on Maplewood! Hardwood floors throughout the unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1801 N. Glenwood Ave.
1801 North Glenwood Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1801 N. Glenwood Ave.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1312 North Woodridge Drive
1312 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1312 North Woodridge Drive Available 08/08/20 Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Stop in our office today to schedule a viewing of this very spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom! Literally a few steps away from Campus by Robert Bell Building.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avondale
1 Unit Available
509 W 11TH
509 West 11th Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$600
822 sqft
3 Bedroom/large yard! - This house has a living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and a utility room plus an added bonus a huge back yard with storage shed! Don't miss out on this one! Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
2109 N. Rosewood Ave.
2109 North Rosewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
2109 N. Rosewood Ave. Available 08/14/20 Three bed one bath available near campus! - We have this three bed one bath house available for tour! Just blocks away from campus, call 765 289 7618 and schedule a tour today! (RLNE4558103)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
1804 W Charles St.
1804 West Charles Street, Muncie, IN
1804 W Charles St.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
1801 W Main St.
1801 West Main Street, Muncie, IN
1801 W Main St. Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Come tour this nice 4 bedroom home with the luxury of an additional bathroom! Make this place your NEW HOME TODAY!! Call us at 765 289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE4386946)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1304 W. Rex St.
1304 West Rex Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1304 W. Rex St.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
1101 W. North St
1101 West North Street, Muncie, IN
1101 W.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
107 N Dill St
107 North Dill Street, Muncie, IN
- No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4386905)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
2221 W 10th Street
2221 West 10th Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$999
2221 W 10th Street Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 1/2 car garage! - ** There are tenants in this property - Please respect their privacy ** This big 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is spacious and has lots of nice

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1512 N Kimberly Lane
1512 North Kimberly Lane, Muncie, IN
1512 N Kimberly Lane Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom house! - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house! This property is a must see! Schedule a tour to see for yourself by calling 765-289-7618! (RLNE3824987)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1904 N Glenwood Ave
1904 North Glenwood Avenue, Muncie, IN
1904 N Glenwood Ave Available 08/08/20 First Month Free! - Cozy 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Located near Worthen Arena, this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom is the perfect for entertaining your friends and family.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1406 W. Abbott St.
1406 West Abbott Street, Muncie, IN
1406 W. Abbott St. Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House Available Near Campus! - This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is available near campus with a two car garage and a washer/dryer installed in unit!! Tenants pay electric, water, and sewage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1312 Rex St.
1312 West Rex Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1312 Rex St. Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom Behind BSU Rec Center - 1312 W Rex is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath house only an 8 minute walk to the center of Ball State's campus and only a 5 minute walk to Ball State's Rec Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1901 N MAPLEWOOD
1901 North Maplewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
1901 N MAPLEWOOD Available 08/08/20 4 Bedroom House on N Maplewood - 1901 N Maplewood is a great 4 bedroom, 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
2201 N Janney Ave
2201 North Janney Avenue, Muncie, IN
2201 N Janney Ave Available 08/14/20 First Month Free! 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Updated Home - Check out this modernistic 4 bedroom home! With brand-new windows, roof, water heater, furnace and appliances, you will feel more than comfortable in your new

June 2020 Muncie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Muncie Rent Report. Muncie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Muncie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Muncie rent trends were flat over the past month

Muncie rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Muncie stand at $559 for a one-bedroom apartment and $735 for a two-bedroom. Muncie's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Muncie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Muncie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Muncie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Muncie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Muncie's median two-bedroom rent of $735 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Muncie.
    • While Muncie's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Muncie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Muncie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

