Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:01 AM

Mill Pond Apartments

5310 West Keller Road · (765) 295-7769
Location

5310 West Keller Road, Muncie, IN 47304
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 541008 · Avail. Aug 20

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 540106 · Avail. Sep 5

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 542004 · Avail. Jul 31

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mill Pond Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. Plus, Mill Pond is pet-friendly, so you don't have to worry about leaving your furry family member behind. Apartments in this fantastic community are available now!

Mill Pond is a serene community in a prime location of Muncie. Only a 5 minute drive from Ball State University and its fabulous surrounding nightlife, we're ideally situated for students and University staff. If you don't have a car, you can easily get around by bus, with stops just a few steps away from your front door; including two routes that go directly to campus. Muncie is also considered to be very bicycle friendly, with bike lanes all over the city, making it that much easier to get from Mill Pond to anywhere else you need to go. Plus, it's also close to numerous parks and has a beautiful, small lake on the property where residents can go fishing. There are multiple shopping options within walking distance of the apartment complex, as well as many restaurants, a church, and a daycare center. Contact us today to make Mill Pond your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $249 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per apartment
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet, $40 for 2 pets
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mill Pond Apartments have any available units?
Mill Pond Apartments has 6 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does Mill Pond Apartments have?
Some of Mill Pond Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mill Pond Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mill Pond Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mill Pond Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mill Pond Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mill Pond Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mill Pond Apartments offers parking.
Does Mill Pond Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mill Pond Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mill Pond Apartments have a pool?
No, Mill Pond Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mill Pond Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Mill Pond Apartments has accessible units.
Does Mill Pond Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mill Pond Apartments has units with dishwashers.
