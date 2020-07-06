Mill Pond Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. Plus, Mill Pond is pet-friendly, so you don't have to worry about leaving your furry family member behind. Apartments in this fantastic community are available now!



Mill Pond is a serene community in a prime location of Muncie. Only a 5 minute drive from Ball State University and its fabulous surrounding nightlife, we're ideally situated for students and University staff. If you don't have a car, you can easily get around by bus, with stops just a few steps away from your front door; including two routes that go directly to campus. Muncie is also considered to be very bicycle friendly, with bike lanes all over the city, making it that much easier to get from Mill Pond to anywhere else you need to go. Plus, it's also close to numerous parks and has a beautiful, small lake on the property where residents can go fishing. There are multiple shopping options within walking distance of the apartment complex, as well as many restaurants, a church, and a daycare center. Contact us today to make Mill Pond your new home!