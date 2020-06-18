All apartments in Muncie
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

514 W Main St A

514 W Main St · (727) 291-8088
Location

514 W Main St, Muncie, IN 47305
Old West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$605

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
$605 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296462

514 W Main, Muncie, IN 47305
5 beds 2 baths 2077 sq ft Lot size 4356 Sq feet Five parking spaces

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$605 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $57,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296462
Property Id 296462

(RLNE5841940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 W Main St A have any available units?
514 W Main St A has a unit available for $605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
Is 514 W Main St A currently offering any rent specials?
514 W Main St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 W Main St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 W Main St A is pet friendly.
Does 514 W Main St A offer parking?
Yes, 514 W Main St A does offer parking.
Does 514 W Main St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 W Main St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 W Main St A have a pool?
No, 514 W Main St A does not have a pool.
Does 514 W Main St A have accessible units?
No, 514 W Main St A does not have accessible units.
Does 514 W Main St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 W Main St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 W Main St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 W Main St A does not have units with air conditioning.
