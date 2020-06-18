514 W Main St A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

$605 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296462



514 W Main, Muncie, IN 47305

5 beds 2 baths 2077 sq ft Lot size 4356 Sq feet Five parking spaces



Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.

No Banks, No Credit.

Low Down Payment of $2,000

$605 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)

Sale Price $57,000.00



This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!

In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.

The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.

Property is sold in AS-IS condition to

