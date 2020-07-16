All apartments in Muncie
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1212 N. Granville Ave

1212 North Granville Avenue · (765) 288-0890 ext. 970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1212 North Granville Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303
Minnetrista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1212 N. Granville Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1212 N. Granville Ave Available 08/01/20 COMING AUGUST 2020!! Enormous 3 bedroom home! - There are currently tenants in this property. Please respect their privacy and call our office to schedule a showing.

This house is an older house that has had many updates that give it a modern feel with energy savings in mind. The house has had lots of new double pane windows installed and insulation added to help conserve energy. Also, has many built in storage features that are consistent with the time period it was built. Within it, there is beautiful flooring throughout which includes hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and newer carpet. Appliances included are stove/refrig.& W/D. It also has a large basement w/ W/D hook-up and central air. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets allowed with deposit.
--W/D hookup
--Fridge, stove and dishwasher provided
--Cat and small dog pet-deposit friendly
--Central air

Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score by paying your rent on time! Having a higher credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

(RLNE2045950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 N. Granville Ave have any available units?
1212 N. Granville Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 N. Granville Ave have?
Some of 1212 N. Granville Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 N. Granville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1212 N. Granville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 N. Granville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 N. Granville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1212 N. Granville Ave offer parking?
No, 1212 N. Granville Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1212 N. Granville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 N. Granville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 N. Granville Ave have a pool?
No, 1212 N. Granville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1212 N. Granville Ave have accessible units?
No, 1212 N. Granville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 N. Granville Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 N. Granville Ave has units with dishwashers.
