1212 N. Granville Ave Available 08/01/20 COMING AUGUST 2020!! Enormous 3 bedroom home! - There are currently tenants in this property. Please respect their privacy and call our office to schedule a showing.



This house is an older house that has had many updates that give it a modern feel with energy savings in mind. The house has had lots of new double pane windows installed and insulation added to help conserve energy. Also, has many built in storage features that are consistent with the time period it was built. Within it, there is beautiful flooring throughout which includes hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and newer carpet. Appliances included are stove/refrig.& W/D. It also has a large basement w/ W/D hook-up and central air. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets allowed with deposit.

--W/D hookup

--Fridge, stove and dishwasher provided

--Cat and small dog pet-deposit friendly

--Central air



Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score by paying your rent on time! Having a higher credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



