Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

- At The Campus Edge we have many 1-6 bedroom houses and 1-2 apartments available to rent. We offer a large variety of college student housing choices within walking distance of Ball State University. We also have other non-student properties in Muncie, downtown, and in Yorktown. All of our properties are well maintained, and many are newly renovated with newer appliances. Let us offer you the premier living experience in one of our many homes for you to choose from!



(RLNE2181780)