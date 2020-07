Amenities

2809 S. Rogers St Available 08/16/20 **Available September 2020** 3 bed, 1 bath remodeled home - This home sits right across from the golf course. Recently remodeled, you'll find refinished hardwoods, fresh paint, and a new bedroom!



Washer and dryer are included.



Home sits on .4 acres. Plenty of room for that outdoor BBQ!



1 car garage



Applications at big-rentals.com



