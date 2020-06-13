/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mishawaka, IN
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:21am
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
32 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
13 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1800 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.
Results within 1 mile of Mishawaka
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
38 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
754 S 25TH ST
754 South 25th Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$949
1248 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. 1 car detached garage. Don't miss this one!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
River Park
1 Unit Available
2811 Mishawaka Ave
2811 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1120 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex located in River Park. Enclosed front porch offers privacy and additional storage space. Large,open living room.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully
Results within 5 miles of Mishawaka
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
$
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
Rum Village
8 Units Available
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$661
1222 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
13406 Golden Harvest Lane
13406 Golden Harvest Lane, Granger, IN
Move today into this spacious 4-bedroom 3668 sqft house located in the desirable city of Granger, in one of the top school districts- PHM, close to North Point, Discovery and Penn.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1239 East Madison Street
1239 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1485 sqft
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom home centrally located in South Bend.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
51800 Wembley Drive
51800 Wembley Drive, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath stand alone villa will cross off every box for you! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the Great Room, Formal Dinning Room and Eat in Kitchen. The home office doubles as a third bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast South Bend
1 Unit Available
120 S Niles Ave
120 S Niles Ave, South Bend, IN
120 S Niles Ave Available 08/01/20 Luxury 5 Bedroom Townhouse - Luxury townhouse in downtown South Bend's East Bank neighborhood. Amazing views of Howard Park, the River Lights, Seitz Park from the 3rd floor balcony. (RLNE5708870)
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17939 Edgewood Walk
17939 Edgewood Walk, St. Joseph County, IN
Executive home in Juday Creek, 5 mins to Unv. of Notre Dame.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
1108 N Cleveland Ave
1108 Cleveland Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$749
1368 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, DO NOT WALK PROPERTY OR DISTURB RESIDENT. 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
830 Lawndale
830 Lawndale Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
This 1100 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 830 Lawndale Ave South Bend, Indiana.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
723 Cottage Grove
723 Cottage Grove Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom duplex with basement. Pet deposit required non refundable & water bill deposit of $100. We offer weekly, bi-weekly & monthly rent payment options. Required full 1st months rent & refundable security deposit at move in.
Similar Pages
Mishawaka 1 BedroomsMishawaka 2 BedroomsMishawaka 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMishawaka 3 BedroomsMishawaka Apartments with Balcony
Mishawaka Apartments with GarageMishawaka Apartments with GymMishawaka Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMishawaka Apartments with Parking