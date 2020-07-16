All apartments in Mishawaka
606 Meridian St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

606 Meridian St

606 Meridian Street · (574) 232-2313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

606 Meridian Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, fenced in back yard Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5779261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 606 Meridian St have any available units?
606 Meridian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mishawaka, IN.
What amenities does 606 Meridian St have?
Some of 606 Meridian St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Meridian St currently offering any rent specials?
606 Meridian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Meridian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Meridian St is pet friendly.
Does 606 Meridian St offer parking?
No, 606 Meridian St does not offer parking.
Does 606 Meridian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Meridian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Meridian St have a pool?
No, 606 Meridian St does not have a pool.
Does 606 Meridian St have accessible units?
No, 606 Meridian St does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Meridian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Meridian St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Meridian St have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Meridian St does not have units with air conditioning.

