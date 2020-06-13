16 Apartments for rent in Merrillville, IN with balcony

Looking for an apartment in Merrillville? Great! We have those! Read on to get the skinny on the apartment game around here.

A shopping and dining hub, Merrillville is home to a large concentration of big-box stores, as well as one of the largest shopping malls in Indiana. Also proudly calling Merrillville home is Chicagoland's largest water park, the Deep River Waterpark. Of course, there's more to do around here than just spend money, although you wouldn't know it by just passing through. For instance, Hidden Lake Park and Independence Park are two popular spots, both big and beautiful with small lakes and a great view of the fireworks on the 4th of July. Forest Hill Park is closer to the city center and, although it’s located beneath an Interstate, is still a nice, green area to take the dog out for a run.

Rental rates vary greatly in this city. There are few studio apartments that rent for about $300. However, inexpensive apartments go fast around here, and most apartments for rent will be more than $600. There are also a few rental homes in the $600 - $800 range. Of course, you can always find a roommate and rent a much bigger apartment with more luxury amenities for about $700 to $1,200, or get a nice, big townhouse in a quiet neighborhood for $1,200+.

What kind of amenities are you looking for? If you need a swimming pool, volleyball court, tennis court, clubhouse, picnic area, laundry room, and parking, then you will be happy to know that all of these amenities come with the more affordable apartments. Things that drive prices up around here are location, size, privacy, and units with special features, such as an in-unit washer and dryer, a garage, or a fireplace. Some apartments rent at higher rates because of the access to hiking and bike trails, lakefront, or nearby shopping and entertainment. Others are just ridiculously big and feature fancy conveniences, such as apartment cleaning and on-site dry cleaning.

Looking for a pet friendly pad? Well, you’re in luck. Not only does Merrillville have plenty of pet friendly apartments, there are also pet friendly apartments with small, fenced in yards, which makes for a very dog friendly feature. Or, you could always check out the houses for rent, although there are many different landlords with many different degrees of puppy love.

So, that's the guide to renting and living in Merrillville. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more