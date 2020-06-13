Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:32 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Merrillville, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3950 W 76th Ln
3950 West 76th Lane, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
DO NOT REPLY THROUGH SITE! I WILL NOT REPLY! Thank you. NO SECTION 8. Very clean apartment, nice neighborhood. Close to Southlake Mall and restaurants. $35 in person application fee per person 18 and over.
Results within 1 mile of Merrillville

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
5047 Jefferson Street - 1
5047 Jefferson Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Updated 2 Story townhome with unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood flooring, Eat-in kitchen and Appliances. Rear deck, fenced yard. Lawn care included in with rental. Section 8 accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Merrillville

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11475 Knox Street
11475 Knox Street, Winfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedrooom Located in Quiet Subdivision - Spacious, freshly painted home located in quiet country subdivision.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3845 Massachusetts Street
3845 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1602 sqft
Completely remodeled two bedroom home close to Route 65 & Expressway 80/94 MOVE IN READY for one year lease. Sorry, no furry friends.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2002 Lakewood Place
2002 Lakewood Place, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1826 sqft
WOODED and SERENE!!!Totally updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath well cared for 2 story home!Big Living room with BRICK FIREPLACE and HARDWOOD FLOORS! Beautiful kitchen with new granite counters, plenty of cabinets & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 7

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
3614 E 35th Avenue
3614 East 35th Avenue, Lake Station, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedroom home with ceramic tile throughout. New furnace and hot water heater in 2016. Roof only 5 years old. Huge fenced back yard. All appliances included. Move-in ready!
Results within 10 miles of Merrillville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
$
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2360 Arrow Street
2360 Arrow Street, Portage, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Come look at this recently updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch! Enter in the living room that opens to the kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8750 Harrison Avenue
8750 Harrison Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
Rare find hits the market. It's been a while since one of the larger 2 bedroom 2 bath units have come on the market in this building. Both bedrooms the living/dining rooms AND the foyer are really nice size rooms.
City Guide for Merrillville, IN

Looking for an apartment in Merrillville? Great! We have those! Read on to get the skinny on the apartment game around here.

A shopping and dining hub, Merrillville is home to a large concentration of big-box stores, as well as one of the largest shopping malls in Indiana. Also proudly calling Merrillville home is Chicagoland's largest water park, the Deep River Waterpark. Of course, there's more to do around here than just spend money, although you wouldn't know it by just passing through. For instance, Hidden Lake Park and Independence Park are two popular spots, both big and beautiful with small lakes and a great view of the fireworks on the 4th of July. Forest Hill Park is closer to the city center and, although it’s located beneath an Interstate, is still a nice, green area to take the dog out for a run.

Rental rates vary greatly in this city. There are few studio apartments that rent for about $300. However, inexpensive apartments go fast around here, and most apartments for rent will be more than $600. There are also a few rental homes in the $600 - $800 range. Of course, you can always find a roommate and rent a much bigger apartment with more luxury amenities for about $700 to $1,200, or get a nice, big townhouse in a quiet neighborhood for $1,200+.

What kind of amenities are you looking for? If you need a swimming pool, volleyball court, tennis court, clubhouse, picnic area, laundry room, and parking, then you will be happy to know that all of these amenities come with the more affordable apartments. Things that drive prices up around here are location, size, privacy, and units with special features, such as an in-unit washer and dryer, a garage, or a fireplace. Some apartments rent at higher rates because of the access to hiking and bike trails, lakefront, or nearby shopping and entertainment. Others are just ridiculously big and feature fancy conveniences, such as apartment cleaning and on-site dry cleaning.

Looking for a pet friendly pad? Well, you’re in luck. Not only does Merrillville have plenty of pet friendly apartments, there are also pet friendly apartments with small, fenced in yards, which makes for a very dog friendly feature. Or, you could always check out the houses for rent, although there are many different landlords with many different degrees of puppy love.

So, that's the guide to renting and living in Merrillville. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Merrillville, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Merrillville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

