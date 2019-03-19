All apartments in McCordsville
6863 West Odessa Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6863 West Odessa Way

6863 W Odessa Way · No Longer Available
6863 W Odessa Way, McCordsville, IN 46055
Austin Trace

pet friendly
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great opportunity in McCordsville! Popular Austin Trace, Mount Vernon Schools, and more! 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story home with peaceful views of the pond. Main level open concept makes entertaining easier. Second level loft adds additional room for relaxing. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. Minutes to Geist Lake! Well worth a look!

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8 on this home.

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/info/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6863 West Odessa Way have any available units?
6863 West Odessa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McCordsville, IN.
Is 6863 West Odessa Way currently offering any rent specials?
6863 West Odessa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6863 West Odessa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6863 West Odessa Way is pet friendly.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way offer parking?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not offer parking.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way have a pool?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not have a pool.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way have accessible units?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not have units with air conditioning.

