6863 West Odessa Way

Great opportunity in McCordsville! Popular Austin Trace, Mount Vernon Schools, and more! 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story home with peaceful views of the pond. Main level open concept makes entertaining easier. Second level loft adds additional room for relaxing. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. Minutes to Geist Lake! Well worth a look!



visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory



Not currently accepting Section 8 on this home.



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/info/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.