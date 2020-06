Amenities

Retail space will be white box available March 2020 Unit 1 is 1568 SF $13.00 Gross. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This building is totally remodeled. The front exterior will be refaced in spring along with landscaping. Plenty of parking, zoned B2, car count IDOT 9500 daily. Located on Commercial Avenue 1.5 miles from US 41, across the street from Aunt Millie's Bakery and down the street from Casey's General Store.



