Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lebanon, IN

Finding an apartment in Lebanon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
1 Unit Available
Slate Run Apartments
2306 Granite Drive, Lebanon, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Slate Run Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
5 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.

1 Unit Available
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1651 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$1,008
717 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
24 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,141
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
37 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.

1 Unit Available
7198 Golden Oak
7198 Golden Oak, Brownsburg, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
5100 sqft
Welcome home to this breathtaking 5bd 3.5ba home on a quite dead-end street. From the fine finishes to the wonderful 1600 sq storage basement this home will surely please.

1 Unit Available
522 Nelson Drive
522 Nelson Drive, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1568 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
10417 Yosemite Lane
10417 Yosemite Lane, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2359 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Meadows At Eagle Crossing neighborhood & part of the Brownsburg School District, this home is beautiful and spacious both inside and out. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.
City Guide for Lebanon, IN

No, you didn't set out to drive through the middle of America and accidentally arrive in the Middle East. The city of Lebanon, IN, was named for the original Lebanon, in the Middle East, because the hickory trees in the area reminded the new settlers of the cedars so prominent in the original Lebanon.

Crazy about basketball, Lebanon, Indiana is home to over 15,000 people. Nicknamed "The Friendly City," it has also been named the cleanest city in Indiana. Lebanon is located in Boone County, and is less than half-an-hour's drive from Indianapolis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lebanon, IN

Finding an apartment in Lebanon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

