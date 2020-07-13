17 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, IN with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Slate Run Apartments
2306 Granite Drive, Lebanon, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Slate Run Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
831 West Pearl Street
831 W Pearl St, Lebanon, IN
Studio
$475
Great office building…includes 1 good sized office, reception area, restroom, and storage area. It's move in ready. Large asphalt parking lot. Perfect space for a small business.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
4 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1651 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$1,008
717 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,093
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
25 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,141
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
39 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
1 Unit Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
795 Penny Court
795 Penny Ct, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
7198 Golden Oak
7198 Golden Oak, Brownsburg, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
5100 sqft
Welcome home to this breathtaking 5bd 3.5ba home on a quite dead-end street. From the fine finishes to the wonderful 1600 sq storage basement this home will surely please.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
262 South Ford Road
262 South Ford Road, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$2,925
Approximately 1,800 square feet of professional office space, located at intersection of SR 334 & S Ford Rd, walk to numerous amenities, minutes to downtown Zionsville Village & I-65.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8195 Oak St
8195 Oak St, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Cross
110 South 4th Street
110 South 4th Street, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$4,524
Lower level space with high ceilings. Former town hall, insurance company occupies main level. Off street parking lot accommodates 30+ cars. Park at your door convenience with less than 5 minute walk to downtown Zionsville Village.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
421 East Main Street
421 East Main Street, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$7,400
For Lease opportunity on 1.4 acres (sub-dividable) of prime Main Street property with Urban Commercial (UC) zoning and 280' of frontage. This site can accommodate multi-story mixed-use development.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
522 Nelson Drive
522 Nelson Drive, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1568 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Lebanon, IN

No, you didn't set out to drive through the middle of America and accidentally arrive in the Middle East. The city of Lebanon, IN, was named for the original Lebanon, in the Middle East, because the hickory trees in the area reminded the new settlers of the cedars so prominent in the original Lebanon.

Crazy about basketball, Lebanon, Indiana is home to over 15,000 people. Nicknamed "The Friendly City," it has also been named the cleanest city in Indiana. Lebanon is located in Boone County, and is less than half-an-hour's drive from Indianapolis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lebanon, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lebanon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

