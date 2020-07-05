8239 Patton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8

Sweet 2 bedroom 1 bath in Lawrence Township! Large Full-Fenced Backyard! Walk to Lawrence Community Park! Drive minutes to 4-65! All appliances including washer and dryer! Newer Roof, furnace, and windows! Pets Will Be Considered With an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Section 8 Vouchers Not Accepted.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available 4/25/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.