All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 8239 Patton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
8239 Patton Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

8239 Patton Drive

8239 Patton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8239 Patton Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Sweet 2 bedroom 1 bath in Lawrence Township! Large Full-Fenced Backyard! Walk to Lawrence Community Park! Drive minutes to 4-65! All appliances including washer and dryer! Newer Roof, furnace, and windows! Pets Will Be Considered With an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

Section 8 Vouchers Not Accepted.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available 4/25/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8239 Patton Drive have any available units?
8239 Patton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 8239 Patton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8239 Patton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8239 Patton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8239 Patton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 8239 Patton Drive offer parking?
No, 8239 Patton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8239 Patton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8239 Patton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8239 Patton Drive have a pool?
No, 8239 Patton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8239 Patton Drive have accessible units?
No, 8239 Patton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8239 Patton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8239 Patton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8239 Patton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8239 Patton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis