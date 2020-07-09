8218 East 50th Street

Amenities

This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Lawrence's Harrison Park has been recently updated throughout! Fresh paint, new flooring, stainless steel appliances, new bathroom and more! The spacious family room is open to the kitchen with tons of cabinet space; laundry closet can accommodate a stackable gas washer/dryer (not included); 2 car detached garage and a bonus shed for additional storage. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.



NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.