Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:27 PM

8218 East 50th Street

8218 East 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8218 East 50th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Lawrence's Harrison Park has been recently updated throughout! Fresh paint, new flooring, stainless steel appliances, new bathroom and more! The spacious family room is open to the kitchen with tons of cabinet space; laundry closet can accommodate a stackable gas washer/dryer (not included); 2 car detached garage and a bonus shed for additional storage. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

NO SECTION 8.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 East 50th Street have any available units?
8218 East 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 8218 East 50th Street have?
Some of 8218 East 50th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 East 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8218 East 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 East 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8218 East 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8218 East 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8218 East 50th Street offers parking.
Does 8218 East 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8218 East 50th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 East 50th Street have a pool?
No, 8218 East 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8218 East 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 8218 East 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 East 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8218 East 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8218 East 50th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8218 East 50th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

