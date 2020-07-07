5244 Baysdon Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming soon in July ! Charming 4bdrm/2.5bath Beautiful Brick home for rent in Lawrence. Home has the custom built home feel with trim, large open kitchen. Total electric. 3 car garage.Visit www.goalproperties.com today. In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.