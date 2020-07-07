All apartments in Lawrence
5244 Baysdon Circle
5244 Baysdon Circle

5244 Baysdon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5244 Baysdon Circle, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming soon in July ! Charming 4bdrm/2.5bath Beautiful Brick home for rent in Lawrence. Home has the custom built home feel with trim, large open kitchen. Total electric. 3 car garage.Visit www.goalproperties.com today. In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 Baysdon Circle have any available units?
5244 Baysdon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 5244 Baysdon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5244 Baysdon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 Baysdon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5244 Baysdon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5244 Baysdon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5244 Baysdon Circle offers parking.
Does 5244 Baysdon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5244 Baysdon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 Baysdon Circle have a pool?
No, 5244 Baysdon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5244 Baysdon Circle have accessible units?
No, 5244 Baysdon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 Baysdon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5244 Baysdon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5244 Baysdon Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5244 Baysdon Circle has units with air conditioning.

