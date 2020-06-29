5114 Sandwood Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Like brand new! The first month's rent is free with credit above 700 and a 2-year lease. 1, 2 and 3 year leases also available. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1390 square foot, ranch home located in the Winding Ridge Golf Community in Lawrence Indiana. This luxury 3 Bedroom home has 9-foot ceilings throughout, luxury plank floors throughout the house with new thick plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The master bathroom has a large garden tub for two, beautiful white stone vanity sink with a waterfall faucet, and a comfort height elongated toilet. The master closet shelves are custom arrangeable for your needs. Bright LED lights throughout the house give this home a ton of light. There are dimmers on the recessed lights in the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. All the walls are washable eggshell paint. All windows are double pane easy fold in with 2-inch white blinds. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace with a unique 72-inch remote controlled ceiling fan. Off of the living room is a 10x10 sun/sitting room with large windows that look onto the peaceful backyard. There is currently no patio outside but that is in the plans for next Summer. The kitchen comes with a dishwasher, smooth surface range with self-cleaning oven, large microwave oven and refrigerator with ice and water in the door. There is a nice bright w/dimmer task light over the sink. The cabinets are 42 inches tall. There is room for a small table and two chairs in the kitchen. This home was built in 2007 and nicely updated in 2019. The colors are neutral and current in fashion. This is an all-electric, energy-efficient home. There are ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Living room and the sunroom. This is a very nice home. Applicant must have good credit of at least 650 or higher and Gross Annual income of 60K+ or more. This is a smoke-free home, dogs considered but no cats please. (Not a Section 8 home) The house is 3.6 miles or 8 minutes to DFAS Indianapolis Center.



http://sites.dreamhomemedia.com/5114sandwooddr