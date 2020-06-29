5114 Sandwood Dr.

All apartments in Lawrence
Location

5114 Sandwood Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Like brand new! The first month's rent is free with credit above 700 and a 2-year lease. 1, 2 and 3 year leases also available. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1390 square foot, ranch home located in the Winding Ridge Golf Community in Lawrence Indiana. This luxury 3 Bedroom home has 9-foot ceilings throughout, luxury plank floors throughout the house with new thick plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The master bathroom has a large garden tub for two, beautiful white stone vanity sink with a waterfall faucet, and a comfort height elongated toilet. The master closet shelves are custom arrangeable for your needs. Bright LED lights throughout the house give this home a ton of light. There are dimmers on the recessed lights in the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. All the walls are washable eggshell paint. All windows are double pane easy fold in with 2-inch white blinds. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace with a unique 72-inch remote controlled ceiling fan. Off of the living room is a 10x10 sun/sitting room with large windows that look onto the peaceful backyard. There is currently no patio outside but that is in the plans for next Summer. The kitchen comes with a dishwasher, smooth surface range with self-cleaning oven, large microwave oven and refrigerator with ice and water in the door. There is a nice bright w/dimmer task light over the sink. The cabinets are 42 inches tall. There is room for a small table and two chairs in the kitchen. This home was built in 2007 and nicely updated in 2019. The colors are neutral and current in fashion. This is an all-electric, energy-efficient home. There are ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Living room and the sunroom. This is a very nice home. Applicant must have good credit of at least 650 or higher and Gross Annual income of 60K+ or more. This is a smoke-free home, dogs considered but no cats please. (Not a Section 8 home) The house is 3.6 miles or 8 minutes to DFAS Indianapolis Center.

http://sites.dreamhomemedia.com/5114sandwooddr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 Sandwood Dr. have any available units?
5114 Sandwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5114 Sandwood Dr. have?
Some of 5114 Sandwood Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5114 Sandwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5114 Sandwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 Sandwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5114 Sandwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5114 Sandwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5114 Sandwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 5114 Sandwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 Sandwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 Sandwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 5114 Sandwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5114 Sandwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5114 Sandwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 Sandwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5114 Sandwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5114 Sandwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5114 Sandwood Dr. has units with air conditioning.
