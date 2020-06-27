All apartments in Lawrence
4837 Leone Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:20 PM

4837 Leone Drive

4837 Leone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4837 Leone Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 3 bath house has a 2 car garage, a huge kitchen with plenty of both cabinet and countertop space perfect for the cook of the home! It has a 1 car attached garage along with additional parking. It is very unique and spacious. There are so many decorating ideas once you see this place! Don't delay! This is a new listing and will not last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Leone Drive have any available units?
4837 Leone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4837 Leone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Leone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Leone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4837 Leone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4837 Leone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Leone Drive offers parking.
Does 4837 Leone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 Leone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Leone Drive have a pool?
No, 4837 Leone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Leone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4837 Leone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Leone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 Leone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4837 Leone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4837 Leone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
