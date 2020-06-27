4837 Leone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 3 bath house has a 2 car garage, a huge kitchen with plenty of both cabinet and countertop space perfect for the cook of the home! It has a 1 car attached garage along with additional parking. It is very unique and spacious. There are so many decorating ideas once you see this place! Don't delay! This is a new listing and will not last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



