4512 Payton Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

4512 Payton Avenue

4512 Payton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Payton Avenue, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Lawrence Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

