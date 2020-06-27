All apartments in Lawrence
12704 Bearsdale Dr
12704 Bearsdale Dr

12704 Bearsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12704 Bearsdale Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
FALL SPECIAL! $0 Application Fee! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers a spacious living area and plenty of natural light! The kitchen includes an electric stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Oversize master bedroom includes a large private bathroom. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Two car garage and spacious back yard. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

