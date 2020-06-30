All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 12346 Riley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
12346 Riley Road
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:06 PM

12346 Riley Road

12346 Riley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12346 Riley Road, Lawrence, IN 46236
Oaklandon Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1192836

Unique home in the McCordsville/Lawrence area! Includes three sizable bedrooms, a bonus den area, and a large lot with a fenced in back yard. This home also features an enclosed patio area that can be opened up with the sliding glass doors in the spring! Very functional layout with the walkthough kitchen, breakfast bar and dining area. Reserve this home before its too late!
|Amenities: Attached 1 Car Garage,Blinds,Cable ready,Cats ok,Den/Office,Dogs ok,Freshly Painted,Large backyard,Shed for storage,Wood flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12346 Riley Road have any available units?
12346 Riley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 12346 Riley Road have?
Some of 12346 Riley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12346 Riley Road currently offering any rent specials?
12346 Riley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12346 Riley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12346 Riley Road is pet friendly.
Does 12346 Riley Road offer parking?
Yes, 12346 Riley Road offers parking.
Does 12346 Riley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12346 Riley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12346 Riley Road have a pool?
No, 12346 Riley Road does not have a pool.
Does 12346 Riley Road have accessible units?
No, 12346 Riley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12346 Riley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12346 Riley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12346 Riley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12346 Riley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis