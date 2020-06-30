12346 Riley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unique home in the McCordsville/Lawrence area! Includes three sizable bedrooms, a bonus den area, and a large lot with a fenced in back yard. This home also features an enclosed patio area that can be opened up with the sliding glass doors in the spring! Very functional layout with the walkthough kitchen, breakfast bar and dining area. Reserve this home before its too late!

