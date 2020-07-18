610 W Foster St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Spacious 2 bed/1 bath home! Large living room plus a huge family room! Lovely wood work, spacious bedrooms, covered front porch and located on a corner lot! Stove & dishwasher are included, sorry no A/C or fridge provided here! Tenant pays all utilities. Qualifying pets are accepted with additional fees.



