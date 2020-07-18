All apartments in Kokomo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

610 W Foster St

610 West Foster Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 West Foster Street, Kokomo, IN 46902

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Spacious 2 bed/1 bath home! Large living room plus a huge family room! Lovely wood work, spacious bedrooms, covered front porch and located on a corner lot! Stove & dishwasher are included, sorry no A/C or fridge provided here! Tenant pays all utilities. Qualifying pets are accepted with additional fees.

If you are seeing this listing on any site other than CRMPROPERTIES.NET - please visit our website for an accurate list of amenities as syndication is not always correct.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 W Foster St have any available units?
610 W Foster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kokomo, IN.
What amenities does 610 W Foster St have?
Some of 610 W Foster St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 W Foster St currently offering any rent specials?
610 W Foster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 W Foster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 W Foster St is pet friendly.
Does 610 W Foster St offer parking?
No, 610 W Foster St does not offer parking.
Does 610 W Foster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 W Foster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 W Foster St have a pool?
No, 610 W Foster St does not have a pool.
Does 610 W Foster St have accessible units?
No, 610 W Foster St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 W Foster St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 W Foster St has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 W Foster St have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 W Foster St does not have units with air conditioning.
